Patricia C. “Bub” Merrill, 80, of Salem, passed away peacefully, with her daughter by her side, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center-Milwaukee from complications with diabetes.

She was born in Kenosha on June 5, 1937, to Arthur and Sadie (nee Jarzomb) Wittchow. She spent her early life in Kenosha and was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School.

On June 1, 1957, she was united in marriage to Duane Merrill. They lived in Kenosha following their marriage and then moved to Wheatland where they resided for 40 years. They have been residents of Salem for the last 10 years. Pat worked in the office for Gander Mountain for 21 years and then at ITO Industries in Bristol. She was a member of the Homemakers Club and loved to have fun. She kept herself busy doing various crafting projects, going to rummage sales, fishing and most of all, loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Pat is survived by her husband of 60 years, Duane; children, Scott (Rhonda) Merrill and LeAnn (David) Peterson; grandchildren, Justin (Samantha), Aaron (Amanda), Lacey, Christopher and Nicholas; and great grandchildren, Myla, Bailey, Zander, Ryder and one on the way. She is further survived by her sister, Gwen Button and other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Per Pat’s wishes, private family services were held.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home served the family. Well-wishers may visit

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

