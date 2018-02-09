By Dave Fidlin

For more than two decades, it has been an end-of-summer, family-friendly community event, bringing together children and their parents.

But Super Saturday, which has been a mainstay in Union Grove since its founding by then-Village President Edna Lowe in 1996, might not continue this year because of a lack of leadership. Village officials this week announced the program’s uncertain status.

“It’s a great event, and it would be good to have someone come in with new and fresh ideas,” said Gordon Svendsen, a village trustee who chaired the planning committee the past five years.

As with most any event with a history behind it, Super Saturday has evolved over time, though Svendsen said he believes its longevity can also be attributed to not straying too far from its roots as an event for children.

Super Saturday, in its most recent iterations, has included robust support from Union Grove organizations and businesses. Police, fire and EMS responders typically make appearances to discuss the importance of safety.

But the daylong event, usually held in early September, has also had a variety of fun-filled activities on the roster as well, including bouncy houses and face-painting clowns. Recent Super Saturdays have included entertainment stages and singing contests.

