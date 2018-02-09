Waterford dance squad captures second state title in three years

Deanna Schicker, head coach of the Waterford Varsity Dance team, posted a touching quote to the team’s public Facebook page prior to the squad’s performance in the Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches State Dance Championships Feb. 3 at the La Crosse Civic Center.

The quote reads – “Somewhere behind the athlete you’ve become, and the hours you’ve practiced, and the coaches who’ve pushed you, is the little girl who fell in love with the sport and never looked back … perform for her.”

The Wolverines heeded the advice in Schicker’s quote so well that when the squad hit the last move of its routine, Schicker said she cried.

A few hours later, the Wolverines claimed their second WACPC Division 2 Pom title in three years. The Wolverines won their first title in 2016.

“I have really had the privilege of watching them grow up,” Schicker said. “They all dance at my studio, since they were 4 or 5. To get them to this point in their high school career is pretty amazing.”

