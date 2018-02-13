School begins rollout of laude honor system

By Alex Johnson

Correspondent

Burlington High School will join a growing majority of high schools across the nation that do not report a class rank for students, instead opting for other alternatives such as the laude system.

The laude system operates by awarding “laude points” for most classes at BHS, including AP courses, honors classes, transcripted credit courses, distance learning, certifications, ACE Academy courses, among the general assortment of other classes students are offered.

Principal Eric Burling updated the Burlington Area School District Board of Education on the finer points of the laude system that will begin with the class of 2022. He said universities are beginning to look less at class rank, preferring a more complete view of the student rather than a single number comparing them to their peers.

The overall laude score is calculated by multiplying the student’s cumulative grade point average by the number of laude points earned per class – with Summa Cum Laude-High Honor requiring 88 or more points; Magna Cum Laude-Great Honor requiring 56 or more points; and Cum Laude-Honor requiring 19 or more points.

According to Burling, the laude system benefits students by allowing them to “choose classes they want without worrying about GPA impact.” He said some students would not take a weighted class that could damage their GPA while other students might take six or seven AP courses in one semester for the chance at a higher weighted GPA.

To read the full story see the Feb. 8 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

