Every Demon will compete at individual sectional

By Mike Ramczyk

KENOSHA – One year ago, the Kenosha Bradford wrestling team made history with a regional title and first trip to team state in 80 years.

This year, with a chance to repeat on its home turf, Bradford was thunderstruck by the hottest team in southern Wisconsin.

The Burlington Demons are making good on each and every milestone this season, and an expanded field of larger schools and top-notch athletes did nothing to phase the state’s fourth-ranked team at Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 playoff opener.

Behind a confident, yet humble approach from the Demon coaching staff, Burlington inched one step closer to its dream of a team state title by winning the regional championship and setting up a sectional final showdown Tuesday against unranked Oak Creek.

The Demons remained undefeated on the season behind eight champions, and all 14 wrestlers advanced to next Saturday’s Racine Park Sectional.

Burlington was the only state-ranked team at Saturday’s tournament.

The key to success, which has included a perfect dual season, tournament season and conference tournament title, has been not taking any opponent lightly. The Demons often know they are favored to win, but they don’t get distracted by any of the outside noise.

“People will know you’re good, you don’t have to tell anyone,” said senior Nate Crayton on what coaches preach at practice. “The team is really clicking together. I just try to not look at the pressure of success because I’m never done wrestling. I just keep working and only thinking about the next tournament and only one tournament at a time.”

Crayton, who won the regional title Saturday at 182 pounds thanks to two pins in a total of 50 seconds, leads by example on the mat, and his day was a microcosm of the team’s performance.

Hayden Halter (106), Ben Stevenson (126), Zach Weiler (132), Max Ehlen (138), Jake Skrundz (145), Ben Kumprey (152) and Max Travis (220) all captured titles, displaying the Demons’ mind-boggling depth and talent.

All 14 participants finished in the top three of their respective weight classes, with Cody Welker (120), Qwade Gehring (160) and Zach Wallace (170) taking second and Grant Koenen (113), Nate Bousman (195) and Wyatt Hayes (285) placed third.

While several Demons find themselves in the state rankings, only Halter and Crayton (fourth) and Ehlen (fifth) rank high. That’s why Burlington was able to only have three SLC champs but win the tournament handily.

Talent and depth permeate throughout the lineup, each wrestler has a chance to beat any counterpart in the state, and the Demons wrestle smart by being the aggressors and competing well, even in defeat.

“We are dominant because we all connect as a team,” Crayton added. “I’m pretty confident because we’re kind of on a roll. Our biggest strength is that we all get along very well.”

Now, the attention turns to Tuesday, when Burlington will again be favored in the team sectional final against Oak Creek.

The Knights were the sectional runner-up in 2017, but this season they traveled to the Demon Invite in January at Burlington High School and were railroaded, 51-18.

While Burlington is sure to send a few grapplers to the individual state wrestling tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Tuesday’s battle should be no problem, especially if the Demons’ business-first mentality continues.

“We just gotta keep moving forward and keep up the good work,” Crayton said.

Waterford, Grove advance wrestlers to sectionals

Union Grove saw seven wrestlers qualify for sectionals at Saturday’s regional, led by second-place finishes from Cade Willis (106), Keith Storm-Voltz (195) and Bubba Rewolinski (182).

Other sectional qualifiers are Jon Sackman (126), Dylan Scacco (152), Barron Masi (220) and Cameron Storbeck (285).

For Waterford, which took second at the West Allis Central Regional behind champion Mukwonago, Sam Winski (120), Alex Guardiola (152), Jared Krattiger (182), Jack Trautman (195) and Boyd Biggs (285) captured regional titles.

Other Wolverine sectional qualifiers included Josh Cherba (113), Jake Cherba (138), Anthony Christensen (145), Zach Kaminski (160) and Tony Mastrocola (220).

Kenosha Bradford Regional

Team results

1. Burlington 297.5. 2. Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 229. 3. Racine Park 152. 4. Union Grove 136.5. 5. Kenosha Tremper 136. 6. Kenosha Indian Trail 160. 7. Racine Horlick 58.5. 8. Racine Case 52.

Burlington results

106

Hayden Halter (41-2) placed 1st and scored 26.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Hayden Halter (Burlington) 41-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Hayden Halter (Burlington) 41-2 won by fall over Angel Rodriguez (Racine Park) 23-13 (Fall 1:35)

1st Place Match – Hayden Halter (Burlington) 41-2 won by fall over Cade Willis (Union Grove) 38-4 (Fall 5:29)

113

Grant Koenen (19-9) placed 3rd and scored 14.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Grant Koenen (Burlington) 19-9 won by fall over Gavin Seidl (Kenosha Bradford/Reuther) 3-4 (Fall 1:58)

Semifinal – Antonio Puentes (Racine Horlick) 35-4 won by major decision over Grant Koenen (Burlington) 19-9 (MD 13-5)

3rd Place Match – Grant Koenen (Burlington) 19-9 won by decision over Riley Dutton (Kenosha Tremper) 26-20 (Dec 6-4)

2nd Place Match – Joseph Mendoza (Racine Park) 35-8 won by major decision over Grant Koenen (Burlington) 19-9 (MD 14-2)

120

Cody Welker (35-9) placed 2nd and scored 18.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Cody Welker (Burlington) 35-9 won by fall over Donte Roberts (Racine Horlick) 11-18 (Fall 1:30)

Semifinal – Cody Welker (Burlington) 35-9 won by decision over Isiah Culp (Racine Park) 26-10 (Dec 9-6)

1st Place Match – Cole Ramos (Kenosha Bradford/Reuther) 33-1 won by fall over Cody Welker (Burlington) 35-9 (Fall 3:55)

2nd Place Match – Cody Welker (Burlington) 35-9 won by rule over Isiah Culp (Racine Park) 26-10 (RULE)

126

Ben Stevenson (36-8) placed 1st and scored 22.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Ben Stevenson (Burlington) 36-8 won by fall over Tanner Ewings (Kenosha Indian Trail) 15-25 (Fall 1:06)

Semifinal – Ben Stevenson (Burlington) 36-8 won by decision over Collin Widmar (Kenosha Bradford/Reuther) 30-6 (Dec 7-1)

1st Place Match – Ben Stevenson (Burlington) 36-8 won by decision over Mason French (Kenosha Tremper) 39-5 (Dec 4-3)

132

Zach Weiler (38-8) placed 1st and scored 24.50 team points.

Quarterfinal – Zach Weiler (Burlington) 38-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Zach Weiler (Burlington) 38-8 won by major decision over Dashawn Bolton (Racine Park) 20-12 (MD 9-0)

1st Place Match – Zach Weiler (Burlington) 38-8 won by tech fall over Abel Castillo (Kenosha Bradford/Reuther) 19-2 (TF-1.5 5:06 (15-0))

138

Max Ehlen (37-6) placed 1st and scored 23.50 team points.

Quarterfinal – Max Ehlen (Burlington) 37-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Max Ehlen (Burlington) 37-6 won by tech fall over Logan Davidson (Kenosha Tremper) 21-11 (TF-1.5 3:59 (18-3))

1st Place Match – Max Ehlen (Burlington) 37-6 won by decision over Cole Nelson (Kenosha Indian Trail) 30-8 (Dec 7-3)

145

Jake Skrundz (31-4) placed 1st and scored 23.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Jake Skrundz (Burlington) 31-4 won by fall over Diego Fuentes (Racine Case) 0-2 (Fall 2:30)

Semifinal – Jake Skrundz (Burlington) 31-4 won by decision over Reese Dutton (Kenosha Tremper) 44-7 (Dec 9-4)

1st Place Match – Jake Skrundz (Burlington) 31-4 won by major decision over Marco Infusino (Kenosha Bradford/Reuther) 37-4 (MD 13-4)

152

Ben Kumprey (36-11) placed 1st and scored 25.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Ben Kumprey (Burlington) 36-11 won by fall over Pedro Gonzalez (Kenosha Indian Trail) 0-4 (Fall 0:45)

Semifinal – Ben Kumprey (Burlington) 36-11 won by fall over Dylan Scacco (Union Grove) 19-24 (Fall 3:33)

1st Place Match – Ben Kumprey (Burlington) 36-11 won by major decision over Austin Siegal (Racine Park) 21-16 (MD 9-0)

160

Qwade Gehring (37-8) placed 2nd and scored 18.50 team points.

Quarterfinal – Qwade Gehring (Burlington) 37-8 won by tech fall over Kyle Gullien (Racine Case) 22-15 (TF-1.5 0:00 (15-0))

Semifinal – Frank Garcia (Kenosha Tremper) 45-2 won by fall over Qwade Gehring (Burlington) 37-8 (Fall 3:13)

3rd Place Match – Qwade Gehring (Burlington) 37-8 won by fall over Leonardo Kiser (Kenosha Indian Trail) 26-5 (Fall 3:39)

2nd Place Match – Qwade Gehring (Burlington) 37-8 won by decision over Tony Martin (Kenosha Bradford/Reuther) 35-7 (Dec 10-3)

170

Zach Wallace (30-16) placed 2nd and scored 20.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Zach Wallace (Burlington) 30-16 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Zach Wallace (Burlington) 30-16 won by fall over Tyler Griffin (Kenosha Tremper) 14-13 (Fall 1:38)

1st Place Match – Jake Deates (Kenosha Bradford/Reuther) 11-1 won by major decision over Zach Wallace (Burlington) 30-16 (MD 10-1)

2nd Place Match – Zach Wallace (Burlington) 30-16 won by rule over Tyler Griffin (Kenosha Tremper) 14-13 (RULE)

182

Nate Crayton (39-4) placed 1st and scored 26.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Nate Crayton (Burlington) 39-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Nate Crayton (Burlington) 39-4 won by fall over Dylan Garofalo (Kenosha Bradford/Reuther) 7-13 (Fall 0:14)

1st Place Match – Nate Crayton (Burlington) 39-4 won by fall over Alex Rewolinski (Union Grove) 34-5 (Fall 0:36)

195

Nathan Bousman (17-21) placed 3rd and scored 14.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Nathan Bousman (Burlington) 17-21 won by fall over Kishari Webster (Racine Case) 7-24 (Fall 0:21)

Semifinal – Kyle Bowens (Kenosha Bradford/Reuther) 32-6 won by decision over Nathan Bousman (Burlington) 17-21 (Dec 5-0)

3rd Place Match – Nathan Bousman (Burlington) 17-21 won by decision over Michael Nielsen (Racine Park) 12-12 (Dec 9-4)

2nd Place Match – Keith Storm-Voltz (Union Grove) 28-16 won by fall over Nathan Bousman (Burlington) 17-21 (Fall 3:15)

220

Max Travis (33-11) placed 1st and scored 26.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Max Travis (Burlington) 33-11 won by fall over Owen Barr (Kenosha Tremper) 0-4 (Fall 1:32)

Semifinal – Max Travis (Burlington) 33-11 won by fall over Barron Masi (Union Grove) 31-16 (Fall 3:27)

1st Place Match – Max Travis (Burlington) 33-11 won by fall over Nate Bowens (Kenosha Bradford/Reuther) 29-9 (Fall 1:56)

285 Wyatt Hayes (12-6) placed 3rd and scored 17.00 team points. Quarterfinal – Wyatt Hayes (Burlington) 12-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Wyatt Hayes (Burlington) 12-6 won by fall over Cameron Storbeck (Union Grove) 24-12 (Fall 1:50)

1st Place Match – Tre Williams (Racine Park) 21-7 won by major decision over Wyatt Hayes (Burlington) 12-6 (MD 14-3)

2nd Place Match – Venicio Vasquez (Kenosha Bradford/Reuther) 25-16 won by injury default over Wyatt Hayes (Burlington) 12-6 (Inj. 0:00)

