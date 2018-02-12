Vernon “Bud” Schulz, 92, passed away peacefully on Feb. 8, 2018, at Aurora Memorial Hospital-Burlington.

He was born June 25, 1925, to Laura and August Schulz near Powers Lake. He was a Burlington High School graduate, and graduated 7th in his class. On Jan. 29, 1949, he married Vivian Kerkman at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Slades Corners. He and Vivian raised their family at Bohner’s Lake, where they lived for 56 years.

Bud was a WWII Army Veteran. He was one of the first radar operators and served on a troop ship transporting soldiers back from Europe. He ended his service as a TEC 4. He went on an Honor Flight to Washington DC in 2012 with his Army veteran daughter, Audrey.

After the war, he was a carpenter and maintenance worker. He worked at St. Charles Church and School for 10 years, and part time at Camp MacLean until he turned in his keys at age 80.

Bud is survived by his wife Vivian and his four children, Susan (Gene) Frank, Connie (Rick) Kroken, Audrey (Bruce) Peterson, and David (Debbie) Schulz. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Amy (Erich) Eirschele, Jon (Erin) Peterson, Melissa (Josh) Walsh, and Abby (Joel Rusch) Kroken, and four great-grandchildren, Evan and Logan Eirschele, and Henry and Violet Peterson.

Family was most important to him. He was a wonderful and loved grandpa. His family celebrated his and Vivian’s 69th wedding anniversary two weeks before he passed.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents and his four siblings, Muriel Madaus, Eldon Schulz, Norman Schulz, and Irma Fontaine, and many nieces and nephews.

Bud was right with God, and prepared to go home. His confirmation verse was “Be thou faithful unto death and I will give you a crown of life.” Rev. 2:10

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Burlington.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Melanie Smith and the staff at Aurora Memorial Hospital-Burlington and St. Luke’s Medical Center, MRICU for their care and support.

Funeral Services were held on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018 at St. John’s Lutheran Church with Rev Kirk Lahmann officiating, followed by full Military Honors.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home served the family. Well-wishers may visit

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

