Donna L. Dorn, 83, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, at East Troy Manor.

She was born in Burlington on Aug. 25, 1934, to Harold and Jesse (nee Edwards) Hegeman. Donna was a lifetime resident of Burlington and graduated from Burlington High School.

On Nov.17, 1951, she was united in marriage to Edward Walter Dorn. Ed preceded her in death on Jan. 9, 2000. Donna was a homemaker, a member of Mt Zion Christian Church in Lake Geneva and a former member of the School Board at Mt. Zion School. She was an avid quilter, was active with a local homemakers group, enjoyed cards, including canasta and bridge, snowmobiling, square dancing, annual camping trips, and many other family activities.

Donna is survived by her children, Ronald (Julie) Dorn of Lyons, Diane (Tom) Boettcher of New Berlin, Nancy (Dan) Weinkauf of Burlington, Linda (Mike) Sokup of Milwaukee, Karen (Jay) Szatkowski of New Berlin and Sarah (Chad) Hayhurst of Grayson, Ga.; grandchildren, Zachery (Sarah) Dorn, Nicole (Dan) Schaus, Jared (Cassandra) Owen, Stephanie (Mike) Petty, Kim Boettcher, Ryan (Bliss) Boettcher, Mark (Lisa) Boettcher, Brett (Cassandra) Weinkauf, Craig Weinkauf, Brooke, Spencer and Trevor Hayhurst, and Jaden Szatkowski. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Tyler, Bryce and Dylan Schaus, Thaddeus Boettcher, Jaina and Leia Dorn, Maven, Sylvie and Rush Boettcher, Reed Weinkauf, Emsley and Edison Owen; sisters, Dorothy (Ed) Yanke, Ruth Seward and sister-in-law, Katherine Hegeman. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Betty (Ralph) Pieters, Eileen Byers; brother, Glen Hegeman; sisters and brothers-in-law, Nelson Seward, Richard Schumacher and Clarence (Mary) Dorn; mother and father-in-law, Margeret Wilson and Andy Dorn and daughter-in-law, Colleen Dorn.

The family would like to thank the staff at East Troy Manor, Heartland Hospice, Calebria House in Burlington, and Rick and Kristi Wasmund for all the care they provided over the years.

Services for Donna will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Brooklife Church in Mukwonago. Visitation for family and friend will be held at the church on Saturday, Feb. 17 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Burial will be private.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments