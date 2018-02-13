Lady Broncos remain atop SLC, Bull credits “family” atmosphere

By Tim Wester

sports@southernlakesnewspapers.com

ELKHORN – When a pitcher in baseball nears a no-hitter, the ritual is to not mention the approaching feat.

Antiquated rituals and silly superstitions weren’t about to spoil Union Grove senior guard Brooklyn Bull’s record-breaking moment Monday night.

As Bull ran onto Elkhorn’s purple and gold basketball court, she was greeted with loud applause from family and friends holding a sign that said “1,134” – the point total needed to break the Union Grove girls basketball all-time career scoring record held by Kaleigh Veltus (2003-2007).

Bull’s parents came fully prepared with a large box of sugar cookies laced with orange basketball

frosting to celebrate with the team.

Bronco coaches and players continually said, “Let’s go Bull” in anticipation of the memorable event.

With those not-so subtle reminders, the rest was up to Bull to score 11 points – the total needed to surpass Veltus’ 11-year-old record.

The burden of the record was agonizing for Bull, who struggled with just five first-half points before finally cranking things up with six straight points in the second half, including a runner in the lane to set the record.

A relieved Bull briefly acknowledged her teammates and the Bronco crowd before calmly converting the three-point play with a free throw.

“It feels great,” said Bull, who finished with 17 points on the night. “I’ve been working up to it since the beginning of the year since the coaches have been telling me you’re close to breaking the record, so I’ve been working on that.”

With the record behind her, Bull and the Broncos took a collective deep breath and scored 19 straight points to finish off the Elks, 63-40, and maintain their spot atop the Southern Lakes Conference (17-3, 11-1).

“It felt like a weight was off my shoulders because I have been wanting the record for awhile,” Bull said. “At halftime, coaches were telling me come on Bull, get it together.”

First Bull, now it’s Pettit’s turn

Bull’s record begins a historic week of basketball at Union Grove, with Bronco senior point guard Jack Pettit in position to set the boys school scoring record later this week.

“I’ll probably text Jack and tell him I did it first,” Bull joked.

Bull and Pettit are key contributors on the Bronco girls and boys teams, who are both in first place in the Southern Lakes Conference and control their own destiny in winning conference championships.

Bull and the Lady Broncos could clinch their school-record fourth-straight Lakes championship with victories at Delavan-Darien Tuesday and at Lake Geneva Badger Friday.

The Broncos also earned a No. 2 seed in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and will host the winner of the Elkhorn/Fort Atkinson game Friday, Feb 23.

“A conference championship is really important because I’m a senior, I’d like to have that three-peat for myself as a goal,” said Bull, who played her freshman season at Racine St. Catherine’s before transferring to Union Grove. “Having a four-peat as a high school is really impressive, so I think we should finish off and get it done.”

With all the successes and records, Bull will remember all the good times she’s had in her three seasons as a Bronco.

“Team dinners are really important because we are laughing and always together,” Bull said. “Sometimes in the hallway, you’ll see some of us walking to class together, and before the games we are always jamming to music and dancing.”

Bull and the Broncos look to do a lot more dancing in the postseason with a deep playoff run.

