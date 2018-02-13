Dean Leo Peterson, 88 of Thorp, died Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, at the House of the Dove-Marshfield.

He is survived by his children, Jayne (Ben Lorenz) Diekfuss of Boyd, Duane (Sue) Peterson of Pittsville, Laurel Schneider of Burlington and Diane Parker of Thorp; 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Dean was preceded in death by his wife Marion in 2016; his parents; brothers, Jim, Jerry, Rodney, Rich and Ralph; and sisters, Lorraine Dorski, Dorothy Wedman and Marjorie Peterson.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at the Plombon Funeral Home-Stanley. Burial will follow in Big Drywood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.

