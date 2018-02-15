Local, county and state seats on the ballot

It’s decision time again in the Badger State, at least when it comes to the electoral process.

That’s because Tuesday, Feb. 20, is the primary for the spring election.

State offices on the ballot include Court of Appeals and Circuit Court judges, not to mention the state Supreme Court.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The race for justice of the state Supreme Court to replace Mike Gableman will be between Milwaukee County Judge Rebecca Dallet of Whitefish Bay, Sauk County Judge Michael Screnock of Reedsburg and Madison attorney Tim Burns of Middleton.

They are seeking a 10-year term on a high court currently controlled 5-2 by conservative-leaning justices. The top two vote getters in next week’s primary advance to the April 3 general election.

Meanwhile, there are no primary races for judge in the area because incumbent Phillip A. Koss of Elkhorn is the lone candidate for Walworth County Circuit Court judge in Branch 1.

Incumbent Jason A. Rossell also is running unopposed for Kenosha County Circuit Court judge in Branch 2. Wynne P. Laufenberg of Waterford (Branch 1), Mike Piontek of Racine (5), Robert S. Repischak of Waterford (9) and Timothy D. Boyle of Burlington (10) also are unopposed incumbents for Racine County Circuit Court judge positions.

In the City of Burlington, aldermanic districts 1 and 2 are on the primary ballot, see related articles on this page.

Southern Lakes area residents must show an acceptable photo ID to vote at their respective polling places or to cast an in-person absentee ballot at their municipal clerk’s office.

People can get a free state ID card from the Division of Motor Vehicles if they do not have a Wisconsin driver’s license.

Residents may start the voting registration process online at myvote.wi.gov, or they can register in person at their local clerk’s office, with a special registration deputy or at the polling place on Election Day.

For more information, go online to www.elections.wi.gov.

