A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1 for an Indiana man charged for his role in passing fraudulent checks in Burlington.

Marcus Lionel Williams Jr., 22, of South Bend, Ind., was charged July 28 in Racine County Circuit Court with forgery as a party to a crime.

According to the criminal complaint, Williams was the driver of a car used to transport people to cash fraudulent checks at People’s Bank in Burlington around January 2017. John Froelich, 50, of Milwaukee, one of the people who was approached and asked to cash a check in exchange for some of the money, identified Williams as one of the drivers in a photo lineup. Froelich identified another driver as Damien Wafford, 24, also of South Bend, Ind., who goes by the name “Woo Woo.”

Froelich complied after being approached and asked to cash a check made out to him in the amount of $2,861.66 at People’s Bank from Zierden Co. Lucas Ellison, 36, of Milwaukee, also was approached and cashed a fraudulent check from Zierden Co. for $3,641.52, according to the complaint.

Froelich, Ellison and Wafford also have been charged in connection with the crime.

Froelich said the men were preying on homeless people for their own advantage, according to the complaint. He told police he was approached a second time by the same people on a later date but declined to participate.

Man allegedly violated restraining order

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21 for a Genoa City man charged with violating a restraining order in Burlington.

Jeremiah J. Morris, 37, was charged Jan. 29 in Racine County Circuit Court with knowingly violating a domestic abuse injunction with domestic abuse assessments and as a felony domestic abuse repeater.

According to the criminal complaint, Morris had contact with a woman with whom he shares a child at a Market Street apartment in Burlington on Nov. 27 despite a domestic abuse injunction prohibiting him from contacting the woman or her residence.

The woman told police she drove past Morris on Market Street, and he then pulled into the parking lot of her apartment building, parked near her and began to yell at her about the injunction, according to the complaint. The woman said her 2-year-old son ran to Morris’ car and got into the vehicle with him, and Morris threatened to leave with her son, according to the complaint. She said Morris ultimately gave her son back and left, but she fears retaliation, the complaint states.

Man charged with fighting with inmates

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 14 for a Burlington man charged with fighting with other inmates at the Racine County Jail.

Benjamin Ivan Dolphin, 29, was charged Feb. 6 in Racine County Circuit Court with battery by a prisoner as a party to a crime and disorderly conduct, both as a repeater.

Dolphin was involved in a fistfight with two other inmates at the Racine County Jail on Dec. 30 after Dolphin changed the television channel against the majority’s preference, according to the complaint. During the altercation, Dolphin struck Allen Reed, 20, of Racine, multiple times, according to the complaint.

