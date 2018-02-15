By Jason Arndt

Casey’s General Store continues to clear hurdles in the City of Burlington, where the Plan Commission approved a conditional use permit for a gas station and convenience store on Dodge Street at its Tuesday meeting.

Casey’s plans to construct a 4,600-square foot store with a fuel canopy, eight fuel islands, two underground fuel storage tanks, along with 47 parking spaces on the 1.64-acre parcel at 100-124 Dodge St.

Additionally, the plan calls for three driveways, two along Adams Street and the other on Dodge Street.

The company plans to add landscaping, including two planting beds on South Dodge Street, trees and shrubs on the northern and eastern property lines and a planting bed around the Adams Street monument sign.

Although they already had plans to add greenery around the property, aldermanic representative Bob Grandi was concerned about the southeast corner of Adams Street, where the company did not add any landscaping.

“I would like to make it aesthetically pleasing,” said Grandi.

Lauren Downing, an Arc Design Resources Engineer consulting with Casey’s General Store, said they would not have an issue with including more greenery at that location.

Casey’s General Store has been actively pushing for a Burlington location since December, when officials presented their initial plan, but the Plan Commission wanted a more eye-appealing store.

Initial design elements included a dark brown brick exterior with a flat top roof and a double facade.

After the Dec. 12 meeting, Casey’s General Store modified its design, which included changes from a flat roof to hip roof along with lighter tan exterior and brought approval from the Plan Commission in January.

By Feb. 6, the Burlington Common Council approved a certified survey map and an amendment to rezone the property from B-1 District and M-1 District to B-2 District.

Other business

In other action items, the Plan Commission approved an amendment to the Racine County Multi-Jurisdictional Comprehensive Plan for the Burlington Area Manufacturing Park on Pine Street.

The matter will go before the Feb. 21 Committee of the Whole meeting, which will hold a public hearing on the subject.

The Common Council will give final consideration at its March 6 meeting.

