By Jason Arndt

Although costs to upgrade the restroom facilities at the Congress Street Ball Diamond were higher than expected, the Burlington Common Council faced a tight timeline, which led to a decision Feb. 6 to dip into park funds to finance the $160,000 project.

The project was initially funded in the 2017 for $168,000 and involved renovations of restrooms at both Hintz Field and Congress Street Ball Diamond.

The Hintz Field project, however, came in higher than expected due to unforeseen difficulties.

According to Public Works Director Peter Riggs, contractors at the Hintz Field saw poor soil composition, and utility barriers.

Overall, the Hintz Field project cost about $25,000, but engineering fees led to a $32,000 budget shortfall.

“Some of the reasons why this project cost higher than anticipated came from some of the construction remediation,” Riggs said.

To offset the losses, the Park Board stepped in, holding a regular Jan. 25 meeting followed by a special meeting six days later to discuss finance options.

