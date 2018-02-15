Lightweights help Demons build insurmountable lead

By Mike Ramczyk

sports@southernlakesnewspapers.com

With the confidence of upperclassmen, Burlington sophomores Jake Skrundz, Max Ehlen and Qwade Gehring said it loud and proud – the varsity wrestling team would be going to team state.

Perhaps the egos were a bit inflated, as the three had just won conference titles on a cold, calm Saturday afternoon Feb. 3 at Delavan-Darien High School.

But the certainty with which each athlete spoke couldn’t be denied.

On Tuesday night, the trio’s prophecy came true, and the Demons’ magical season will be decided against the state’s best in Madison.

With a 51-25 victory in a WIAA Division 1 team sectional final over Oak Creek at Kenosha Bradford High School, the Demons punched their ticket to the team state tournament Friday, March 2 at the UW Field House in Madison.

Four months of domination culminated with another lopsided victory, and Burlington will return to team state for the first time since 2015.

Burlington appeared at team state four other times this decade, with a semifinal appearance in 2014 as the farthest advancement.

But could this year be different? Never before have the Demons gone undefeated in duals and tournaments for an entire season, and the ease with which Burlington is getting it done is alarming.

Ranked fourth in the state in Division 1, the Demons will have a chance to battle the three squads above them, Kaukauna, Holmen and Stoughton.

Hot start sinks Knights

Starting at 106, the Demons won the first five matches with ease, including three pins from Jaden Bird (106), Cody Welker (120) and Ben Stevenson (126).

Only three days removed from a regional championship, Burlington was confident enough Tuesday to rest four starters, as Grant Koenen wrestled at 113, and Brendan Wittkamp battled at 138.

Also, John Kubiak competed at 195, and Taylon Hensley was at 285.

Skrundz (145), Gehring (160), Nate Crayton (182) and Max Travis (220) all added pins.

Burlington built a 27-0 lead and never looked back.

Other winners were Koenen (16-0 at 113) and Zach Weiler at 132 (9-1).

In other action around the state, Stoughton crushed Elkhorn, 48-13.

Kaukauna won, 52-19, and Holmen earned a 38-15 win.

Mukwonago and Arrowhead are the only other southeastern Wisconsin teams to advance to team state.

Burlington 51, Oak Creek 25

106 – Jaden Bird (Burlington) over Luca Paladino (Oak Creek) Fall 3:45

113 – Grant Koenen (Burlington) over Emilee Orosz (Oak Creek) TF 16-0

120 – Cody Welker (Burlington) over Tyler Friese (Oak Creek) Fall 1:23

126 – Ben Stevenson (Burlington) over Brady Schmidt (Oak Creek) Fall 1:03

132 – Zach Weiler (Burlington) over Jackson Wolf (Oak Creek) Maj 9-1

138 – Veliko Kochiu (Oak Creek) over Brenden Wittkamp (Burlington) Fall 3:08

145 – Jake Skrundz (Burlington) over James Liegler (Oak Creek) Fall 1:49

152 – Brandon Lenczner (Oak Creek) over Ben Kumprey (Burlington) Dec 6-2

160 – Qwade Gehring (Burlington) over Lucas Gallett (Oak Creek) Fall 1:22

170 – Nolan Paar (Oak Creek) over Zach Wallace (Burlington) Fall 1:35

182 – Nate Crayton (Burlington) over Ben Kawczynski (Oak Creek) Fall 0:38

195 – Logan Brahm (Oak Creek) over John Kubiak (Burlington) Maj 8-0

220 – Max Travis (Burlington) over Luciano Prohaska (Oak Creek) Fall 0:47

285 – John Wright (Oak Creek) over Taylan Hensley (Burlington) Fall

