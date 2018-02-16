Tuesday primary will narrow the field of candidates for April election

By Dave Fidlin

CORRESPONDENT

Five Town of Waterford residents — including the two incumbents — are facing off against one another next week for the two open seats up for grabs in April.

The large number of candidates resulted in a primary election. The lowest vote-getter will drop out of the race, and the other four candidates will advance to the general election on April 3.

The five candidates on the Feb. 20 primary ballot include Janita Alvey, Scott Burns, Dave Hendrix and incumbents Teri Jendusa-Nicolai and Tim Szeklinski.

The Post reached out to each of the five candidates and asked about their interest in serving in local elected office, what qualities they would bring to the board and what town-specific issues they view as important.

Here is what they had to say:

Janita Alvey

Alvey said she aspires to serve on the Waterford Town Board because she would like to give back to a community she has called home the past three decades.

With Racine County poised for changes in the years ahead, Alvey said she would like to have a seat at the table in making decisions that advance the town forward, yet maintain the community’s heritage.

“I hope to be a part of embracing that change, but not at all costs,” Alvey said. “My hope is that we can retain the spirit of small-town character, while nurturing progress along.”

Alvey described herself as business minded. She also pointed to her background as a negotiator and said the experiences would serve her well on the Town Board.

Scott Burns

Burns, a local businessman, said he holds to conservative ideals, but is open to advance the town forward in any way possible when “good, sound decision-making” enters the equation.

The town’s future, Burns said, is an overarching issue that has been a concern. He pinpointed the Fox River and Foxconn’s arrival within the county as mechanisms for bolstering growth within the community.

“Without a plan for the future and some well thought out milestones and goals to perhaps attract business or some residential growth, we will find ourselves losing the ability to keep costs under control,” Burns said.

Additionally, Burns said he aspires a seat on the board because he would like to improve on the level of communication town residents receive about municipal issues.

Dave Hendrix

Hendrix, who has experience working in the towns of Dover and Norway, said he aspires to serve residents with a solutions-driven mindset. Hendrix said he would bring a similar philosophy to the Waterford Town Board, if elected.

In the road ahead, Hendrix said he views land use and development-related issues in the town as important.

“Racine County is about to experience growth like they have never seen before,” said Hendrix, a lifelong town resident. “We need to be prepared that this development has a positive affect on our community.”

Hendrix has worked in local government for more than two decades, and the experience, he said, would suit him well on the Town Board. His roles have included building inspection duties in the Town of Norway.

Teri Jendusa-Nicolai (incumbent)

Jendusa-Nicolai is about to wrap her first term in office on the Town Board — an experience, she said, that has included listening to her elected colleagues and studying important issues.

“Some of the hot topics presently facing our town are zoning issues, gravel pits, snowmobile and ATV issues, waterways — drawdowns and dredging — and roads,” Jendusa-Nicolai said. “Some of these issues will continue to be in the forefront for years to come.”

Throughout her time on the board, Jendusa-Nicolai said her goal has been to hear residents’ concerns and vote with transparency and integrity.

“I work part-time and keep my calendar open so I am available,” Jendusa-Nicolai said. “I hope to continue to do my best for the good people of the town that I love.”

Tim Szeklinski (incumbent)

Szeklinski, a town resident since 2001, said he is throwing his hat back into the ring because he views his job as supervisor as one of service to the community.

The town, Szeklinski said, “is in great shape,” pointing out the municipality is debt-free after tackling financial obligations that started at $1.8 million.

“The most pressing issues will be future growth, along with maintaining our waterways,” Szeklinski said “Both the state of Wisconsin and the federal government continue to mandate services, along with greatly regulating how they must be completed, without providing any funding.”

If re-elected to the board, Szeklinski said he would continue an approach he described as “common sense” and said he would strive to treat everyone fairly and make financially responsible decisions.

