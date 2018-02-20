Gerhardt H. Schattner, 84, passed away Feb. 19, 2018, at his home in Sturtevant.

Visitation will be held at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove, on Friday, Feb. 23, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. and again Saturday, Feb. 24, from 10:30 to 12:00 p.m. Funeral services on Saturday officiated by Fr. Robert Kacalo will begin at 12 noon. Burial at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery will immediately follow.

Well-wishers may visit www.Miller-Reesman.com.

