Marion A. Beschta, 94, of Waterford, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 20, at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington.

Marion was born in Milwaukee to Alfred and Martha (nee Boden) Hafemeister. She spent her early life in Milwaukee where she attended St. Michael’s Graded and Messmer High School. On Nov. 29, 1941, she married Frank M. Beschta. The couple had spent most of their married life in Butler before moving to Waterford. Marion has lived in the Waterford area the past 58 years. She was a member of St. Thomas Church where she cleaned the church, helped with the Country Fair, Fish Fry, and donated time on many church committees.

In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing and crocheting, reading a good book, and liked to travel on vacation in her daughter’s motorhome. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Marion is survived by her children, Jim (Mary) Beschta of Massachusetts, Tom (Andrea) Beschta of Kiel, Marilynn (James) Mainus of Elkhorn, Judy Beschta of Waterford and Jerry (Connie) Beschta of Waterford; eight grandchildren, and three step-grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Frank, her parents, and her sister Delores.

Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mealy Funeral Home and on Tuesday, Feb. 27 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at St, Thomas Aquinas Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Burial in the church cemetery will immediately follow Mass.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, family suggests memorials to St. Thomas Church, St. Jude Research Hospital, or Paralyzed Veterans of America.

Family wishes to send a special thank you to Dr. Jennifer Decker and her nurse Linda for their attention and care of our dear Mom and Grandmother.

Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com

