Aldermanic candidates Theresa Meyer and Randy Canales in District 1, and Ryan Heft and Sara Spencer in District 2 advanced to the Spring Election following Tuesday’s primary vote in the City of Burlington.

In District 1, Meyer garnered 113 votes, nearly doubling the total posted by Canales (62). Lee Verhagen was eliminated from the race with 50 votes.

In District 2, Heft topped a close race with 119 votes, five votes better than the total posted by Spencer. The third candidate, Christopher Wiess, was eliminated with 73 votes.

The advancers will face off for seats on the city’s Common Council in the April 3 election. The vote totals from Tuesday’s primary remain unofficial until verified by a canvass later this week.

In the only statewide race on the ballot, Racine County voters overwhelmingly supported Supreme Court justice candidate Michael Screnock, who garnered 10,386 votes. Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Rebecca Dallet was a distant second among county voters with 5,446 votes.

The third candidate, Tim Burns, garnered 2,310 votes in Racine County.

