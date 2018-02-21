It’s hard to blame Burlington area residents for being on edge early this week as the waters of the Fox River rose to flood stage.

After all, they endured a record flood just seven months earlier.

But, as luck would have it, Mother Nature relented and the water began to recede Wednesday with only minor flooding reported in Riverside Park and along Brever Road south of the city.

The fears rekindled by the rising water – fed by nearly two inches of rain, melting snow and frozen ground – is among the stories in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Readers will also find out which City Council candidates advanced to the April 3 election.

Copies of the Feb. 22 edition will be available at retail outlets throughout the area.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s Standard Press:

JURY DUTY SCAM: Racine County residents have been targeted by a scam that attempts to coerce them to pay bogus fines out of a fear they missed jury duty. The Racine County Clerk of Court’s Office is warning residents not to fall for the scam that has been reported recently in Racine County and neighboring counties.

LIFE AND SPELLING: What happens when six adults with strong singing voices and questionable spelling skills take on the roles of middle schoolers to perform a Tony Award-winning musical? Find out at the CATHE Center’s production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” The production opens a six-show run on Friday at the CATHE Center, 125 E. State St., Burlington.

CRYSTAL BALL SHINES: The 15th annual Crystal Ball brought in more than 250 people and raised $90,000 to launch a new hyperbaric medicine and wound care program at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, according to the event’s organizers.

MARCH MADNESS: Basketball hoops mania arrives a week early as area girls teams begin WIAA postseason play. Sports Editor Mike Ramczyk sizes up the chances of the local girls and boys teams.

