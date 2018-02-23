The status of an elderly man living in a home that was ravaged by fire in the Town of Spring Prairie Friday morning remained a mystery in the hours immediately following the blaze.

The fire at N5465 Highway 120 was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m., according to Richard Madouse, who was driving past the home, saw smoke and stopped to call 911.

Madouse said the man who was living in the home was transported from the scene, but no report on his condition was immediately available from authorities. A neighbor who did not give her name said she also feared for the man who lived there.

Multiple fire departments, including East Troy and Lake Geneva, responded to the fire, which continued to produce heavy smoke until well after 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were seen entering and leaving the home with axes and other tools while still others were on top of the ranch-style home just south of Highway 11 cutting vents.

Utility trucks had responded as well and a We Energies employee was seen cutting the electrical wire that served the home.

Highway 120 was closed in the vicinity of the fire and traffic was rerouted while the scene was active.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

