LeRoy O. Schiemann, 85, of Burlington, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at Oak Park Place.

He was born in Racine on Oct. 2, 1932, to Otto and Anna (nee Gralle) Schiemann. He spent his early life in Racine where he graduated from Racine Lutheran High School. He served his country in the Army from 1957 to 1959.

On July 9, 1955, in Chicago, he was united in marriage to Clara M. C. Strand. They lived in Chicago, Elmwood Park, Melrose Park and Crystal Lake before settling in Burlington in 1973.

LeRoy worked for Ability Die and Mold as a tool and die maker. In 1965, he founded ES Precision Molded Products in Melrose Park, Ill., which eventually moved to Waterford. He sold the company in 1986. In 1988, he founded Custom Service Plastics in Burlington. He sold the business in 2000 and retired. LeRoy loved the Lord and his family. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. He enjoyed hunting, flying his Cessna, and sailing his sailboat on Lake Michigan.

LeRoy is survived by his wife of 62 years, Clara; children, Cathy Claire (Richard) LaBadie and Lee Steven (Sharon) Schiemann; daughter-in-law, Lori Schiemann; grandchildren, Shelley, Amber, Brittany, Travis and Miranda LaBadie, Jamie Troy, Erica and Adam Schiemann, Rick (Crystal) Kuhnke, Chelsae (Hubert) Hoffman, Justin (Diana), Jessica and Aaron Schiemann. He is also survived by 23 great grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren along with nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Paul David Schiemann; brother, William Schiemann; sister, Eleanor Halcsik; mother and father in-law, Rev. Ahlert and Clara Strand.

Services for LeRoy will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at 12:15 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church with Rev. Daniel Waldschmidt and Rev. Kirk Lahmann officiating. Burial will follow at Burlington Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be at the church on Tuesday, Feb. 27 from 11 a.m. until noon.

The family would like to thank Dr. Twardy, everyone at the VA in Milwaukee and Union Grove, especially Sandra Chapman and all the nurses and doctors with Aurora at Home Hospice. The family would also like to thank the wonderful caring staff at Oak Park Place in Burlington.

Memorial donations may be sent to St. John’s Lutheran Church or The City of Burlington Fire Department.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

