A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28 for a Burlington teenager charged with pushing her mom’s friend down the stairs.

Kamri A. Koenig, 17, was charged Jan. 16 in Racine County Circuit Court with disorderly conduct and substantial battery.

According to the criminal complaint, Koenig pushed her mom’s friend down the stairs at her Schemmer Street home at about 10 a.m. Oct. 10. Koenig’s mother called police and said Koenig was out of control, according to the complaint.

Koenig said her mom began yelling at her that morning, and her mom’s friend, who had gotten too drunk to drive and had slept at their house the previous night, threated to call police, according to the complaint. Koenig’s mom attempted to take the girl’s phone away, and asked for help from her friend, who grabbed the phone from Koenig, according to the complaint.

Koenig then pushed the man down the stairs, and the man suffered a fractured wrist and elbow, according to the complaint.

To read the full court report, see the Feb. 22 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

