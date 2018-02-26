Obstetrician Majewski, Miller family honored at annual event

The 15th annual Crystal Ball brought in more than 250 people and raised $90,000 to launch a new hyperbaric medicine and wound care program at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, according to the event’s organizers.

The event was held Feb. 3 at Veterans Terrace at Echo Park in Burlington.

Dr. Michael Majewski served as the honorary chairman of the event, and the Sally and Neal Miller Family were honored with the 2018 Community Leadership Award.

Majewski, an obstetrician who is scheduled to retire in 2018, was honored at the event. During his speech, he extolled the benefits of small-community medical service and thanked members of his staff and the administration at Aurora.

The Miller family has a long history of supporting the local hospital and its services. That legacy was established by the late Neal Miller and his wife Sally and has been carried on by their sons, Chris and Mark, and their families.

Both Majewski and members of the Miller family were profiled in video presentations before they were presented with plaques honoring their service to the hospital and the community.

Guests at the semi-formal event participated a silent and live auction, ate a gourmet meal and danced to live music, performed by Velocity.

The 2018 Crystal Ball proceeds will support a new hyperbaric medicine and wound care program, which is expected to launch later this year, according to organizers.

Currently, people in need of this specialized wound care have to travel to another location to receive it. This program also received $1 million in support from the Memorial Hospital of Burlington Community Foundation.

Members of the Crystal Ball Committee were Jennifer Stephens, Lynn Robers, Connie Robinson, Jeanne Otter, Carol Chaffee, Patricia Spiegelhoff, Michelle Weber and Jolene Halvorsen, Stephanie Betts, Maureen Bretsch, Michael Clementi, Michelle Hegemann, Lisa Just, Courtney Melby, Yvonne Richter and Cyndi Schweitzer.

Previous event proceeds supported enhancements in cancer care, as well as the new Aurora Cancer Center – Southern Lakes.

Next year’s Crystal Ball will be held Feb. 2, at Veterans Terrace. For more information, contact Jolene Halvorsen at 262-767-8290.

