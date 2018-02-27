A 15-year-old Union Grove High School student was arrested Monday on charges of making terrorist threats and disorderly conduct after school officials told authorities he had thoughts of “shooting up the school,” according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Other students reported the incident to school officials and said the suspect student had been bullied before making the comment, the news release from the Sheriff’s Office said.

“As you can imagine, we take these situations very seriously,” Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in the new release. “We are not taking any chances when it comes to the safety and security of the schools, children, and faculty in Racine County.”

For the complete story, see this week's edition of the Westine Report.

