Margaret L. Mueller, 90, of Rochester, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2018. Margaret was born in Milwaukee on May 27, 1927, to the late John and Lucille (nee Bathke) Wessinger. She was a graduate of Rufus King High School in Milwaukee. She married Robert C. Just Sr. who preceded her in death. On Jan. 8, 1983, she married Reverend Martin H. Mueller Sr. Pastor Mueller passed away Oct. 14, 1994. Margaret was a Postal Service Clerk and letter carrier in Waterford, retiring after 23 years. A faithful member of St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church for 58 years, she was active in Ladies Aide, Seniors Group, a volunteer for VBS, and helped prepare the annual Turkey Dinner. She enjoyed sunshine, reading, baking, and corresponding with friends. Margaret loved Friday Fish Fry (potato pancakes!), watching the wildlife in her backyard on the Fox River, and the birds and squirrels outside her kitchen window. She was: Mom, Grandma Maggie, Grandma Nut, Marge, Maggie, Margaret or often “Me”. Above all, she was cherished and loved by many who will sadly miss her.

She is survived by daughter Barbara Arneson, son Robert C. (Helen) Just of Arizona, and daughter Susan Bellacicco of Maryland; along with step-children, Paul (Diane) Mueller, Butch (Sharon) Mueller, Ruth Mueller of Indiana and David Mueller. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, niece Joni Tombari, nephew Mike (Becky) Wessinger, along with lifelong friend Betty Teisl, and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother: Jack “John” and his wife Marian “Mary” Wessinger.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 6, 2018, from 1 to 3 p.m., with services beginning at 3 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 145 South 6th Street, Waterford. Interment will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to St. Peter’s Pre-School.

Family wishes to send a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Welka, and all the staff in Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington E.R. and I.C.U. units for their special care of our Mom and Grandmother Margaret.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit

www.mealyfuneralhome.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments