The Waterford High School National Honor Society had its NHS and Best Buddy inclusive week earlier this month.

Activities throughout the week raised funds for an all-abilities playground to be built at Whitford Park.

Among the events was casual and comfy jeans week. Schools and businesses that participated in the dress-down week were Evergreen Elementary, Fox River Middle School, Trailside Elementary, Washington Caldwell, Waterford High School, Community State Bank and the Town of Waterford. Community State Bank also had a bake sale to raise additional funds.

Each day during lunch, National Honor Society members ran games. Monday featured a hoola hoop race; Tuesday, Bozo buckets challenge; Wednesday, egg and spoon relay; Thursday, action charades; and Friday, Pictionary. All participants and winners entered their names into a raffle, and at the end of the week, students were gifted with certificates donated by Wolverine Bean, the coffee shop run by the special ed department, and by Taher, the company that provides the lunch program.

A dinner at River City Lanes featured a pasta meal. National Honor Society students served the meal and bussed the tables.

National Honor Society members also ran other fundraising activities at the dinner including a 50-50 raffle, silent auction and basket raffle. Two items were donated for special win raffle chances – earrings and a necklace from Rendevouz Jewelers and an iPad mini from a community member. Other donations included a mosaic wall hanging from Dragonfly Creations, Andis hair products, a fresh flower arrangement and gift certificate from Flowers by Chrissy and two handmade blankets from Atonement Lutheran church.

A special needs dance at River City Lanes on Friday was one of the most attended in the recent past with 134 people participating, said NHS advisor Terry Rabe.

The next special needs dance is a St. Patrick’s Day dance from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 16 at River City Lanes. The dance will include a leprechaun contest.

The next Play it Forward fundraiser will be a benefit concert at 2 p.m. March 4 in Waterford High School’s auditorium featuring the music of the combined WUHS band and choir ensembles.

comments