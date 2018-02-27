Dale David Dow, 72, of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away Friday, Feb. 16, at Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community. He was retired from the United States Army and worked as a substitute teacher at Manhattan High School for 15 years and served on the board of directors for the Centaurs in Vietnam organization.

Dale was born in Burlington on Aug. 4, 1945, to the late Murray David and Jeanne Carolyn (Uebele) Dow. He graduated from Burlington High School, received a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1975 and a Master’s Degree in Guidance and Counseling from Kansas State University in May of 1993.

On Nov. 29, 1965, he was drafted into the United States Army, graduated from Officer Candidate School and received his commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in 1966. He deployed to Vietnam in late 1967 where he served as the Ground Platoon Leader for D Troop 3rd Squadron 4th Cavalry Regiment from Jan. 1968 to Aug. 1968, in addition to other positions. He retired on June 1, 1991, at Ft. Riley.

Dale was a member of the 25th Infantry Division Association; the 3rd Squadron, 4th Calvary Association, the Centaurs in Vietnam; Veterans of Foreign Wars; Reserve Officers Association and the Phi Kappa Phi Fraternity at Kansas State University.

Dale is survived by a daughter, Christine M. (Jason) Smith, of Manhattan, Kan.; son, Thomas A. (Jessica) Dow, of Lawrence, Kan.; sister, Mary J. (Kurt) Schmidt, of Milwaukee; two brothers, Stephen M. (Susan) Dow, of Madison and James R. (Sheri) Dow, of Menomonee Falls; three grandchildren, Katherine Smith, Manhattan, Kan., Gregory Smith, Manhattan, Kan., and Kaiden Dow, Lawrence, Kan. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral service was held on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, at Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home in Manhattan, Kansas. Burial with military honors followed at Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Manhattan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests for donations to be made to the 3rd Squadron 4th Cavalry Association or 25th Division Association Scholarship funds.

