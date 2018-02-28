Wracked by leg cramps that unceremoniously relegated him to his worst time in 32 races, Burlington’s Don Howell had to wonder if Saturday’s American Birkebeiner cross country ski race would be his last.

But by Monday, the sun was shining, yoga class was invigorating and a bike ride was beckoning on a 54-degree February day.

The leg cramps were a distant memory and the intrigue of taking part in America’s premier cross country ski race at the age of 80 had the 77-year-old Howell thinking it may be too soon to take his foot off the gas.

The account of Howell’s long record of Birkebeiner success is just one of the stories you’ll find in this week’s Burlington Standard Press.

On this week’s front page you’ll also learn about the elderly Spring Prairie man who died in a fire at his home Feb. 23, and the remarkably rapid rise to state stardom for a Burlington High School freshman wrestler.

Copies of Thursday’s editions will be available at retail outlets throughout the area. To arrange weekly home delivery, click on the following: SUBSCRIBE

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

THEY’RE CRAZY AND KOOKY: Burlington High School is set to present the upside down world of “The Addams Family.” The spring musical is scheduled to open March 9 and will run for three weekends.

MONTESSORI THRIVES: The Burlington Area School District has been offering a Montessori program for elementary school students for 20 years. The program currently has a waiting list.

MORE PROSECUTORS PROPOSED: Count Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson among the fans of an amended bill making its way through the Legislature that will create nearly 54 more prosecutor positions across the state, including two more for Racine County.

SUPERINTENDENT EVALUATION: Finding a new method to evaluate the performance of Superintendent Peter Smet has produced a variety of opinions among members of the Burlington Area School District Board of Education. On Monday the board’s Personnel Committee voted to the System for Educator Evaluation and Development method, submitted by Board President Jim Bousman.

STATE TITLE HOPES: The undefeated and fourth-ranked Burlington High School wrestling team enters this weekend’s WIAA state team tournament with high hopes to bring home the winner’s trophy.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments