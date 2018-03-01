Man from Indiana was caught in online sting

The Racine County Sheriff’s office has arrested an Indiana man who allegedly traveled to Wisconsin intending to have sex with who he believed to be 11- and 15-year-old girls.

The arrest of Richard A. Barney, 56, of St. John, Ind., on Wednesday was part of a sting operation conducted by the department’s Office of Internet Crimes Against Children, according to a press release issued by the Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Barney was being held at the Racine County Jail on Thursday. The Sheriff Office plans to request charges of possession of child pornography, attempted sexual assault of a child, and use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime against Barney, according to the release.

“Make no mistake, an individual driving all day, from another state, to have sexual contact with children is someone the Racine Sheriff’s Office ICAC task force takes great pride in arresting,” Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said. “Let this be a strong message to all pedophiles considering acting on their perverted thoughts – you are wearing a target. “

According to the news release:

“For the past, several weeks, Barney had been communicating with an undercover Racine County Sheriff’s Office ICAC Investigator who was posing as a mother willing to sell her daughters for sex. During this time, Barney sent pornographic photos, a picture of his face, and his cell phone number.”

Schmaling said the arrest of Barney should serve as a cautionary tale for parents.

“This is a harsh reminder that there are pedophiles trolling the internet, day and night, with one disgusting agenda,” he said. “…I urge all parents to monitor your child’s social media and internet interactions. Report all suspicious and questionable conversations to the authorities immediately.”

