Bruce M. Thomas, 66, of Elkhorn, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center. He was born Nov. 18, 1951, in Kenosha to Jack and Dorothy Thomas. Bruce was united in marriage to Shelly (Venable) Thorne on Feb. 14, 2001, in Burlington. He was employed by American Motors and Echo Corporation prior to owning his own business, Thomas & Sons Restoration. His company restored several historical buildings in Southeastern Wisconsin.

Bruce was an avid Nascar fan. He enjoyed fishing, boating, bird watching, planting flowers and old westerns on TV. Bruce loved all dogs, especially German Shepherds, including his current rescue dog, Cassie.

Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Shelly (Venable) Thomas of Elkhorn; two sons, Bruce (Megan) Thomas of Bristol and Kevin (Lindsey) Thomas of Kenosha; one step-daughter, Carrie (Brian Nickel) Thorne of Janesville; four grandchildren, Taylor, MacKenzie, Kylie and Ellie; three step-grandchildren, Kody, Blake and Carly; his mother, Dorothy Thomas of Kenosha; two brothers, Jeffrey (Judy) Thomas and Daniel (Jennifer Norris) Thomas both of Kenosha; one sister, Colleen (Masa) Yoshimura of Santa Cruz, Calif.; former wife and mother of his sons, Linda Thomas; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack; sister, Gail Permann; and three dogs, Heidi, Thor and Maggie Mae.

Prayer Service will be held 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, 730 N Wisconsin St. Elkhorn. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until service time.

Well-wishers may visit www.haaselockwoodfhs.com

