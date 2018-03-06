Ruth Ann Zabielski, 79, of Nokomis, Fla. passed peacefully on March 1, 2018, at Tidewell Hospice in Venice, Fla. Ruth was born to Wilbur and Alice (Kleidon) Kirschnick on June 14, 1938, and was raised on the southside of Chicago. She married Valentine John Zabielski on Aug. 25, 1956, and relocated a few years later to Eagle Lake Terrace in Kansasville, where together they raised six children. Ruth retired from the State of Wisconsin – Southern Wisconsin Center for the Developmentally Disabled in Union Grove where she worked as a Resident Care Technician and later as a Therapy Assistant. She also served in many capacities in the Local Union ending her career as the Vice President of AFSCME Local 892. In 2003, they moved to Kings Gate Club in Nokomis, Fla. to enjoy their retirement years. Ruth was known for her outgoing personality and multi-tasking abilities.

She will be greatly missed and will live in the hearts of her proud sons, Valentine (Arlene) Zabielski III, Jeffrey (Tammy) Zabielski, and Brian (Alice) Zabielski; her daughters, Cheryl Lynn (Rafael) Torres, and Wendy Sue Hurkman; five grandchildren, Christopher Zabielski, Jessica Konecnik, Cassandra Biancuzzo, Cortney Bande, Avery Hurkman, Parker Hurkman and Rafael Torres; and four great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Gracie, Samuel and Levi. She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband of 60 years, son Kevin and grandson Jason.

Ruth Ann will be laid to rest at Venice Memorial Gardens in Venice, Fla. Farley Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com

