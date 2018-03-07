Fred Lentz, 79, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Our loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, is now with our Lord and Savior resting in comfort and peace.

Fred was born June 16, 1938, in Kenosha to Leo and Geraldine (Rolfes) Lentz. He spent most of his early years in Waterford, graduating from Waterford High School. He married his true love, Joan (Anderson) on Sept. 10, 1960, at Cross Lutheran Church in Burlington and lived in Burlington for the majority of their years together. Fred and Joan relocated to Blair for five years of their retirement together of where they enjoyed many wonderful memories. Fred enjoyed spending time with family and friends that visited. Time was spent enjoying the beautiful land, riding the four-wheeler, campfires, and the wondrous bounty of what nature provided. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Fred and Joan then relocated back to their hometown of Burlington, near the home of which they first settled.

Fred served in the Wisconsin National Guard 32nd Infantry Division from 1955 to 1967. He then attended technical training in heating and air conditioning and owned and operated his own heating and air conditioning business until 1984. From 1984 through 1990, he worked at Wisconsin Southern Gas and was in charge of building and grounds and was further promoted to director of merchandising. Fred then worked at WE Energies from 1990 to 2000, in charge of gas operations in Lake Geneva. He was also a member of the Town of Burlington Volunteer Fire Department for years, a member of the Jaycees and enjoyed coaching minor league baseball in his earlier years.

Fred is survived by Joan, his loving wife of 57 years; children, Doug of Brookfield, Trish (Mike) Rediske of Avon, Ind., Matthew (Chrisy) of Delavan, and Jason (Sara) of Katy, Texas; grandchildren, Christopher (Amanda) Rediske, Jessica (Nathan) Johnson, Kayla Lentz, and Nicole (Josh) Pokk; great grandchildren, Hayden and Jackson Rediske, Sylas Johnson and Tobias Pokk; step-great grandchildren, Isaac and Sheridan Denson, and Lathan King; brother, Robert Lentz of Kenosha, and sister, Valerie Crane of Coloma; nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Fred was preceded in death by his brothers, Frank and George; and his sisters, Mary Eternicka and Ella Garland.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 10, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with services following at 1:00 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels, Funeral Home, Burlington. Private burial will be at Burlington Cemetery.

A heartfelt thank you to all of his physicians and medical professionals that provided medical care, the dedicated first responders and those called to his aide when needed. Our deepest appreciation to all of you from Fred and his family, as we will be forever grateful for your kindness, dedication, and continued support.

Those that knew Fred, knew his stubborn nature yet caring heart. They knew that they could always count on a helping hand, and listening ear. And those that knew him well, knew the depth of unconditional love of which he showed by example.

