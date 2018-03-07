The list of candidates for two seats on the Burlington Area School District Board of Education grew by one this week when Laura Freeburn tossed her hat in the ring as a write-in candidate for the April 3 election.

In addition to the School Board ballot you’ll see how the ballots for seats in the city and town of Burlington have shaped up in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

You’ll also be able to read about a Burlington man who was charged with making terrorist threats for allegedly threatening protestors in his online posts following a police shooting in Racine.

The annual Burlington Chamber of Commerce Home and Garden Show and Chocolate Extravaganza is set for Saturday at Burlington High School and you’ll get the complete lowdown on activities.

Copies of the Standard Press will be available at retail outlets in the area and delivered to home subscribers Thursday.

To arrange for home delivery, click on the following link: SUBSCRIBE

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

SHOW ADDED: With tickets for this week’s shows already sold out, Burlington High School has added another performance of its spring musical “The Addams Family” on Thursday, March 15, at 7 p.m. This is in addition to the performances on March 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. and March 18 at 2 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at www.bhsaddamsfamily.brownpapertickets.com.

With tickets for this week’s shows already sold out, Burlington High School has added another performance of its spring musical “The Addams Family” on Thursday, March 15, at 7 p.m. This is in addition to the performances on March 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. and March 18 at 2 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at www.bhsaddamsfamily.brownpapertickets.com. HIT AND RUN CHARGE: A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 14 for a Caledonia man charged with rear-ending a car in Burlington and leaving the scene despite a girl in the car suffering an injury. Dawson Robert Miller, 19, was charged Feb. 26 in Racine County Circuit Court with hit-and-run causing injury and obstructing an officer.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 14 for a Caledonia man charged with rear-ending a car in Burlington and leaving the scene despite a girl in the car suffering an injury. Dawson Robert Miller, 19, was charged Feb. 26 in Racine County Circuit Court with hit-and-run causing injury and obstructing an officer. CITY POISED TO GROW: While proposed expansion of the Burlington Manufacturing and Office Park is still in its conceptual phase, the Burlington Common Council authorized two items related to the large-scale project at Tuesday’s meeting.

While proposed expansion of the Burlington Manufacturing and Office Park is still in its conceptual phase, the Burlington Common Council authorized two items related to the large-scale project at Tuesday’s meeting. A SPECIAL NIGHT: Burlington High School students with disabilities were treated to a “Night to Remember” Saturday when their classmates organized a semi-formal dance for them at Mercantile Hall in downtown Burlington.

Burlington High School students with disabilities were treated to a “Night to Remember” Saturday when their classmates organized a semi-formal dance for them at Mercantile Hall in downtown Burlington. TOUGH TO TAKE: The Burlington High School wrestling team’s shot at the state title last weekend included a controversial call and a heartbreaking one-point loss.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments