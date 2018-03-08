Jerome C. Lois, 83, of Burlington, passed away on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at Aurora Lakeland Hospital-Elkhorn.

He was born in Kenosha County on Aug. 3, 1934, to H. Joseph and Regina C. (nee Weber) Lois. He spent his early years in Burlington, New Munster and Kenosha County where he attended St. Alphonsus Grade School and graduated from Wilmot High School. Following high school he proudly served his country in the Army from 1955 to 1957.

On April 12, 1958, Jerome was united in marriage to M. Norene David. They made their home in Burlington where they raised their family. Jerome worked as a Quality Control Supervisor for American Motors/Chrysler in Kenosha. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and Pieters’ Highland Hunting Shack and Squirrel Ghetto. He enjoyed deer and turkey hunting, family vacation time on Ellison Lake at the trailer, breakfast with Kelly and the girls at Local Folks, playing Euchre, Sheepshead and Cribbage and took great pride in teaching his kids and grandkids how to play also. He also enjoyed bowling and as a kid he would earn money setting up pins at the local bowling alley. He loved his Friday night garage nights where he could enjoy a Manhattan with his family and friends. He was always willing to help family or friends with any project where they needed help.

Jerome is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Norene; children, Steven Lois, Kathleen (John) Seitz, David (Andrea Deau) Lois, Joseph (Julie) Lois, Kristine (Bert) Briggs and Patrick Lois; grandchildren, Jeremy Lois, Matthew (Caroline) Lois, Christopher (Kelli) Lois, Devon (Ariel) Seitz, Kelsey (Gordon) McGrath, Grant (Desiree) Seitz, Katy Lois, Nicholas Lois, Daniel Lois, Abby Lois, Hannah Deau, Patrice Deau, Krystal Richmond, Kurtis Lois, Lauren Lois, Jennifer (Bryan) Czerniak, Jaclyn (Daryl) Salemi, Robert Briggs and Rachel Briggs. He is further survived by great grandchildren, Bear Lois, John J. Seitz, Joseph Seitz, Kyriin Richmond, Kaliya Richmond, Jacelyn Lois, Kade Richmond, Kellowyn Richmond, Tylor Schallert, Samantha Salemi, Daniel Salemi, Chloe Schallert, Dominic Salemi, Giovani Salemi, Casey Czerniak and Cydney Salemi; great great grandson, Zayne Schallert; sisters, Anita Nemath and Marie (Harold) Boulden; in-laws, John (Judy) David, Marie (Ken) Koenen, Margie Huff, Diane (Greg) Schindler, Patrick David and Susan David. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Regina Lois; parents-in-law, J. Warren and Catherine (nee Roter) David; great grandson, Vincent Salemi; siblings, Richard (Marion) Lois, Mercedes (Sylvester) Woyak, Verena (James) Schaefer, Janet (Robert) Uhen, Kenneth (Joyce) Lois, John Nemath, Judi David, Robert Huff and Robert David.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can go to St. Mary Grade School, Catholic Central High School or Aurora at Home Hospice.

The family would like to thank the staff with Aurora at Home Hospice, Home Helpers, and all the doctors and nurses with Aurora Burlington and Aurora Lakeland Hospital for their wonderful care.

Mass of Christian Burial for Jerome will be held on Monday, March 12, 2018, at St. Mary Catholic Church at 7 p.m. with The Very Rev. James Volkert officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, March 12 from 3 to 6:15 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Burial will be private.

