Union Grove High School’s production of the musical “Oklahoma!” boasts a cast and crew of more than 50 student volunteers. Five regular performances of the show will be presented at 7 p.m. March 9, 10, 16 and 17. All tickets are $5 and general admission.

A special matinee performance will take place at 2 p.m. March 10 for elementary students and senior citizens, who are admitted free on the day of the matinee.

Tickets are on sale at the school’s front office from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets will also be sold at the door. All performances will be in Union Grove Union High School Performance Center, 3433 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove.

“Oklahoma!” is directed by Robert Kroes with choreography by Kara Ernst-Schalk and technical direction by Michael Kurhajec.

For additional photos and the complete story see the March 9 edition of the Westine Report.

