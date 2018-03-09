Saturday event also features Chocolate Extravaganza

By Ed Nadolski

Editor in Chief

The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce is again offering a chance for people to chase the winter blues and think spring at its annual Home and Garden Show and Chocolate Extravaganza.

The 2018 events, which are sponsored by ARC Contracting and Town Bank, respectively, are scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Burlington High School.

Tickets are $2, but coupons offering free entry are widely available at the chamber’s website and Facebook page and in local publications.

More than 100 vendors – many of them in the home improvement industry – will offer visitors ideas and tips on projects throughout their homes and gardens, according to Jan Ludtke, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce.

“We have an amazing array of vendors this year,” she said, adding that it’s the most the show has had in at least five years. “We expanded the show to accommodate them.

“You realize the economy is doing well when you get this kind of response,” she added.

The show also includes a series of seminars and expert programs designed to give visitors insight into topical subjects.

“They’re very relevant topics,” Ludtke said.

The schedule for seminars offered in the school auditorium is:

10 a.m. – “Let’s Talk Honey Bees,” presented by Master Gardener Mike Wagner

11 a.m. – First-Time Home Buying, by Town Bank

1 p.m. – Chalk Painting, by 2 Fancie Gals

2 p.m. – Landscape Makeover, by Burlington Garden Center

In addition to the main seminars, the show will feature an Expert Corner in the gymnasium at which participating vendors will highlight their specialties.

The schedule includes:

10 a.m. – Home Buying, presented by Envoy Mortgage

11 a.m. – Funeral Planning by Miller Reesman

1 p.m. Earth Box/Container Gardening demonstration, by Burlington Garden Center

In addition to the indoor activities, the show will feature outdoor displays of new vehicles provided by Lynch GM Superstore and Miller Motors as well as fire and rescue vehicles.

Chocolate Extravaganza

The show will again feature the Chocolate Extravaganza and Bake Off, which allows amateur bakers to showcase their best chocolate recipes, according to Ludtke.

Divisions for adults and children include bars and cookies; cakes, pies and tortes; candy and miscellaneous; cupcakes; and anything goes.

All entries must be in place before 10 a.m. and judging begins at 10:30 a.m.

Entries on the day of the show are $5 for adults and $2 for children.

Once the judging is complete, visitors to the show will have a chance to sample the various entries, according to Ludtke.

Once the bake off is finished, Cupcake Wars will commence with celebrity decorators attempting to put their best design on an oversized cupcake.

Guest decorators this year will come from the world of education and will include Burlington High School Principal Eric Burling, among others, according to Ludtke.

For additional information on the show, call the chamber at 262-763-6044 or visit the chamber’s website, burlingtonchamber.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments