A status conference is scheduled for March 16 for a Burlington man charged with making online threats to participants of a Jan. 29 demonstration in Racine.

Brandon K. Spiller, 35, was charged Feb. 9 in Racine County Circuit Court with making terrorist threats.

According to the criminal complaint, a protest march and demonstration took place in Racine on Jan. 29 regarding an officer-involved shooting Jan. 22 in Racine. Family members of the person killed by police participated in the march that was covered by TMJ4 in Milwaukee and posted on the television station’s Facebook page, according to the complaint.

Two of the family members reported to police Jan. 30 that a person, identified as Spiller, had made multiple threatening comments on the news channel’s post.

The comments were:

“Death to all protestors blocking traffic,” “Much rather run them over. I read in some states it’s legal to run a protester over for blocking traffic (including an emoji of a thinking smiley face);” “Can I come to Racine and run these protestor over for blocking traffic lol;” and “Who’s want to drive to Racine lol.,” according to the complaint.

Additional charges

In a separate case, Spiller is charged in Racine County Circuit Court with misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer and felony bail jumping.

Those charges, issued Feb. 23, stem from an allegation that Spiller falsely reported a theft and punched and threated a woman.

Spiller allegedly reported an X-box and computer stolen from his residence that were not stolen.

A woman reported a vibrator was missing from the home, and she was uncertain about a gun, which police did not find in a search of the home, according to the complaint.

The woman said Spiller punched her in the forehead and has threatened to cut off her breasts and have sex with her corpse, according to the complaint.

A status conference in that case is scheduled for April 10.

