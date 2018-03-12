Virginia A. “Jinny” Vyvyan, 90, of Waterford, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Friday, March 2, 2018, at Waterford Senior Living. Jinny was born in Milwaukee on Nov. 12, 1927, to the late Daniel and Virginia (nee Becker) Amann. On Sept. 30, 1950, she married Robert E. Vyvyan at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Waterford. She enjoyed spending time with her family at Amann’s Acres on Lake Denoon. She and her husband enjoyed golfing and were longtime members of Rivermoor Golf Club. Jinny loved crossword puzzles and wintering with her husband in Destin, Fla. for 25 years.

Jinny is survived by her husband, Robert of Waterford; two children, Lisa (Douglas) Rupert of Waterford and Tom (Michele) Vyvyan of Minnesota; grandchildren, Christen (Randy) O’Quinn, Billy Loeffelholz, Marie Vyvyan, Bobby (Kelsey) Vyvyan and Brent (Adreianna) Vyvyan; great-grandchildren, Austin, Aydan, Harlen and Philomena; brothers and sisters, Daniel (Bernice) Amann, Patricia Bauman, Petra Rogge, and Michael (Linda) Amann. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Jinny is preceded in death by her parents, sister Joan (Charles) Ottaviani and infant sister Carol.

A Memorial Visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 24, 2018, from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street in Waterford, followed by Mass at 11 a.m. Inurnment will take place in the church cemetery following Mass.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to either St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church or Waterford Senior Living.

Jinny’s family thanks the Franklin Street friends along with guardian angels Donna and Lisa H. for their loving care of our Mom and Grandma.

Mealy Funeral Home of Waterford is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com

