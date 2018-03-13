Violet “Vi” Basterash passed away Feb. 1, 2018, in Edmond, Okla. surrounded by her loved ones.

Vi touched the lives of many people in her years working in the trucking, dental, banking, and travel industries. She was a tireless volunteer at Mercy Hospital, Central OK Humane Society, the Waterford Lioness Club, and more. She enjoyed wine festivals, traveling, ballroom dancing, bowling, and cruising around in her Miata. But most of all, she cherished spending time with her husband and family.

Vi is survived by her husband of 46 years, Roger Basterash; daughter, Christine Fuller (John Norman); son, Ryan (Amanda) Basterash; grandchildren, Tony Fuller (Kassy Kirchner), Rachel Fuller, Logan Basterash and Kennedy Basterash; sisters, Carol Zindel, Judy Hain, and Wendy (Dick) Bullard and other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Gene Balbinot and her parents, Wendell and Alice King.

A memorial gathering will be held at Rivermoor Golf Club in Waterford on Saturday, March 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.

