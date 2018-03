A funeral service for Virginia L. Gauger, 94, of Waterford, who died on Jan. 8, 2018, will be held on March 17, 2018, at Community United Methodist Church in Waterford. Visitation will be at 2 p.m. followed by a service at 3 p.m. Well-wishers may visit www.carlsonfh.com

