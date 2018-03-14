School safety was on the minds of people beyond the students who participated in National Walkout Day Wednesday.

Residents attending Monday’s Burlington Area School District meeting questioned district officials about plans to keep students safe.

That’s just one of the stories on the front page of this week’s Burlington Standard Press.

You’ll also hear directly from the students who organized Wednesday’s walkouts at Burlington High School and other area schools. All of them say they want their voices to matter.

Readers will also get in-depth reporting on the City of Burlington’s decision to reorganize it’s police department, which resulted in the layoff of a longtime administrative employee.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

BUSINESS EXPANSION: Expansion could be in future for Veteran’s Truck Line, which received unanimous approval of its site plan application at Tuesday’s City of Burlington Plan Commission meeting. The company plans to enlarge its terminal and office building in the Burlington Manufacturing and Office Park.

TAX FRAUD ALLEGED: A 35-year-old Burlington man allegedly falsified his state income tax returns for three years, which brought three felony counts of fraud in Racine County Circuit Court last week. Theodore L. Lightfield posted $3,000 signature bond and is due for a preliminary hearing on March 22, online court records show.

NOT LONG ON THE LAM: A 25-year-old Burlington man free on bond faces more charges after he allegedly tried to elude authorities in the wake of a hit and run crash March 6 in the 300 block of West Chestnut Street. Keswan Hawkins was charged with three felony bail jumping counts and seven misdemeanors, including operating while intoxicated, second offense related to the March 6 crash.

STATE-BOUND FALCONS: Burlington’s Southern Lakes Conference rival Westosha Central will compete in boys state basketball tournament for the first time in school history.

