Dressed as a chocolate chip cookie, Melissa Frost, of the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, sells raffle tickets for a chance to win an oversized basket of chocolate goodies during Saturday’s Home and Garden Show and Chocolate Extravaganza held at Burlington High School. The event featured more than 100 vendors showcasing their products and services as well as home improvement seminars and a chocolate baking contest. (Photo by Ed Nadolski)

