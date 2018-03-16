Egg hunt will have St. Patrick’s Day theme

The largest free Easter egg hunt in the area will take place March 17 at 10 a.m. at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway.

Children ages from infants to age 11 can hunt for eggs and participate in other children’s activities.

The theme of the 10th annual free hunt is “Luck of the Egg-rish” due to the Easter Egg Hunt date falling on St. Patrick’s Day. In addition to getting a photo with the Easter Bunny, there will be bunny tattoos, a coloring station, face painting, and the chance to win larger prizes.

Student leaders in the DRIVEN program at Burlington High School plan the event. DRIVEN is a student organization focused on community service and improving both the school and local community.

Jessa Burling, a senior member of DRIVEN, said, “There is plenty to do before, during and after searching for the eggs.”

Attendees are asked to bring a canned good or toiletry item to support Love, Inc., a private social service agency based in Burlington. Many local businesses donate items to support the hunt and make the event possible.

The egg hunt is one of several community outreach events that the students organize.

