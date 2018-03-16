Albert Millson Gonder, 86, of Waterford, formerly of Forest Park, Ill., passed away peacefully at home on March 8, 2018. Al was born Oct. 13, 1931, in Oak Park, Ill., to the late Clara and J. Millson Gonder. In 1949, he graduated from Proviso East High School and then went on to join and proudly serve in the United States Marine Corps. Semper Fi! He left the Marine Corps to marry the love of his life, the late Lydia Lilly (nee Frey). They had been friends since Junior High. Together Al and Lil raised five children, Mark (Shelley), Spring (John), Scot (Kim), Susan (Greg) and Alison (Mark).

Al worked at Borg Warner Company in Bellwood, Ill., as a machinist and foreman, before retiring in the early 1990’s to the family summer home in Buena Park. Here he continued to enjoy boating, hunting, fishing, radio control flying, and “Patio Time” with family and friends including his grandchildren, Mitchell, Jill, John Boy, David, Ian, Megan, Lauren, Claire, Jared, Abi, Grant, Caleb, Sam and Noah: great-grandchildren, PJ, Gracie, JC, Nathan and Avia; and special nephews and nieces, Lee and Suzi, Don and Col, Josh, Gini, Brian and Katie.

Dad’s hearty laugh and spirit will be greatly missed and his memory forever cherished.

A private memorial service will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Waterford, this summer.

Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit

www.mealyfuneralhome.com

