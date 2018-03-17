Authorities allege he tried to break into home to get away

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

A 25-year-old Burlington man free on bond faces more charges after he allegedly tried to elude authorities in the wake of a hit and run crash March 6 in the 300 block of West Chestnut Street.

Keswan Hawkins, previously accused of misappropriation with intent to receive money, was charged with three felony bail jumping counts and seven misdemeanors, including operating while intoxicated, second offense related to the March 6 crash.

Hawkins, who made his initial appearance March 7, posted $500 cash bond on March 12, online court records show.

That day, according to the criminal complaint, Hawkins contacted Burlington police and told an officer he consumed alcohol, which was a violation of the cash bond and he was transported back to Racine County Jail where he remained as of Tuesday.

He was scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Burlington police said Hawkins, who was captured while fleeing from the scene after his car crashed into a utility pole on March 6, refused to comply with initial officer orders and continued to run.

Hawkins, however, stopped running after a Burlington police officer told him he would release K9 Zander.

When authorities took him into custody, they discovered a “strong odor of intoxicants and that Hawkins had slurred speech,” the criminal complaint states.

The complaint alleges Hawkins, who was then transported to the hospital, failed a field sobriety test and consented to a blood draw for analysis.

Meanwhile, at the scene, Racine County Sheriff’s deputies and Burlington police officers received assistance from the police dog, which tracked Hawkins scent to a nearby house.

“K-9 Zander alerted on the front door of the house and showed interest in a nearby side door,” Burlington police said. “The side door was found to be damaged and it appeared someone had attempted entry into the house.”

Investigators believe Hawkins tried to enter the home to avoid capture.

Hawkins, who did not have a valid drivers license, was charged with misdemeanor operating while revoked and resisting or obstructing an officer, the complaint shows.

In February, Hawkins was released on $250 cash bond after his initial hearing on charges of misappropriation of identification to receive and misdemeanor counts of credit card theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

“As conditions of bond, Hawkins was not to commit any further criminal offenses,” the complaint states. “The bond remained in full force and effect on March 6, 2018. Hawkins violated four conditions of his bond.”

With Hawkins allegedly violating his bail, he received another bail jumping charge, according to the criminal complaint.

