Christine L. Weiler, 68, of Burlington, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, March 15, 2018.

She was in Burlington on Aug. 4, 1949, to Raymond and Blanche (nee Baumgartner) Petersen. She grew up in Burlington and graduated from Burlington High School. On Feb. 17, 1968, she was united in marriage to Gerald Weiler at St. Mary Catholic Church. She worked for Foster Forbes, retiring after 30 years with the company.

Christine was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and loved to tend to her flower gardens and paint. Her greatest joy came from her family. She was devoted to her kids and grandkids.

She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Gerald; children, Scott (Laura) Weiler, Michelle (Bill) Chase, and Shannon (Ben) Herda; grandchildren, Samantha, Zachary, and Abigail Weiler, Shawn and Sophie Chase, and Kasey and Kallen Herda. She is also survived by her siblings, Robert (Karen) Petersen, Karen Thuemmler, Debbie Pieters, and Pam (Chief) Peterson. She was preceded in death by her parents; twin infant sons, Robert Raymond and Gerald William; sister Judy (Harv) Leighton; brothers-in-law, Steven Thuemmler and Richard Pieters.

Private services for Christine will be held at a later date.

Family would like to thank Dr. Smitha Menon and staff and Dr. Michael Straza and staff of Froedtert Hospital, as well as Beth D., Erica, Sandy, and Tammy with Aurora at Home Hospice.

In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to the American Cancer Society or Aurora at Home Hospice.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

