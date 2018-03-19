Fred K. Jaeger, 86, passed away Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove. He was born in Racine on May 16, 1931, to the late Fred and Lydia (nee Kraft) Jaeger.

Fred was a graduate of Washington Park High School, “Class of 1949”. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. On Dec. 25, 1955, he was united in marriage to Beverly Gehrig who preceded him in death Aug. 31, 2009. He was Vice President of Sales at Styberg Engineering for 25 years. He was a longtime member of Plymouth Congregational Church where he sang in the men’s choir. His passion was restoring cars and racecars and fishing. He also played accordion for 30 years with the band known as the Harmonaire’s. He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed.

Surviving are his daughters, Heidi (Dave) Neiman, and Lisa (Steve) Rueter; grandchildren, Abbie (Ross) Wehner, Kasey (Mack) Jordan, Chandler Neiman, and Rachel Neiman; great-grandchildren, Bryce and Claire Wehner, and Ella and Maggie Jordan; special friend, Jean Luethy and many dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by his son, Gary.

A Memorial Service was held Monday, March 19. Private interment with Full Military Honors was held at Mound Cemetery. Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association have been suggested by the family.

A special thank you to his care givers at Oak Ridge Care Center and Seasons Hospice for their loving and compassionate care. We appreciate the special attention given to Fred

Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home of Racine served the family. Well-wishers may visit www.meredithfuneralhome.com

