John B. Shulze, 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on March 12, 2018. He was born May 22, 1924, to John (Jack) and Irene (McEachern) Shulze. John married the love of his life Lois Ittel, on May 28, 1949.

John will be dearly missed by his children, Michael Shulze, Laurel Shulze, Roberta (Scott) Connor, Kevin Shulze, Kathleen (Kurt) Clausing, Maureen (Scott) Bretsch, and Eric (Christa Nitsche) Shulze; and his adoring grandchildren, Michael (Abby), Kristopher, and Jonathan Whisler, Jacob Weber, Zachary and William Bretsch, Heather and John Roderick Shulze. His great grandchildren, Bailey, Elizabeth, Connor, Katie, Kamrein, Rylee, Tyler and Cole had the honor of getting to know “gpa” John.

John was preceded in death by his wife Lois Shulze; his sister Maryann Smith, his son Roderick Shulze, and his parents.

There will be a celebration of John’s life on March 24, 2018, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 837 Parkview Drive in Milton. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:20 a.m., with a memorial mass at 10:30 a.m. There will be a luncheon in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mercy Hospice Care in Janesville are suggested.

Integrity Funerals Services is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net

