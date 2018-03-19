Commission approves plan to add to terminal, office

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Expansion could be in future for Veteran’s Truck Line, which received unanimous approval of its site plan application at Tuesday’s City of Burlington Plan Commission meeting.

Veteran’s Truck Line offers freight service related to food providers, including restaurants and area grocery stores.

The site plan application calls for a new truck terminal at the 800 Blackhawk Drive facility and will include two phases.

For the first phase, the truck line looks to build a shipping and receiving addition to north of the existing building, and once completed, officials will move to Phase 2.

The second phase involves the construction of a two-story office building on the east side of the building.

“They are adding on to their facility and they are just doing well in Burlington,” said City Planner Tanya Fonseca.

“We recommend approval based on minor conditions.”

While the company has 64 parking spaces for 35 employees, Veteran’s Truck Line needs to include more accessible parking spaces, which has been included in the site plan application.

Additionally, the company needs to delineate more parking spaces at the back of the property.

Aside from the need for more parking spaces, the rest of the plan is compliant with city ordinance, including lighting and general landscaping.

Mayor Jeannie Hefty was pleased with the recommended approval, stating Veteran’s Truck Line was “one of the first members of the Burlington Manufacturing and Office Park.”

