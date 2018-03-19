B.J. Wentker’s restaurant in the historic triangle tavern at 230 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, has closed, according to a post on the business’ Facebook page.

The post, which read simply: “We are permanently closed,” went up shortly after noon on Monday.

The announcement touched off a flood of comments on the post – mainly from people sad to see the restaurant close.

“Expenses were higher than income for a long time and we just couldn’t support it anymore,” a representative of the restaurant wrote in response to the comments. “We are devastated.”

In response to another post, the representative said the restaurant operators – who don’t own the building – will simply step away.

“There wasn’t anything to sell. The landlord will most likely take over,” the reply reads.

According to tax records, the building is owned by Brian Torgerson, of Burlington.

The current restaurant operators – Kevin and Jean Schuerman, Brad and Kristen Willis, and Dean and Kathy Pelzek – reopened the business in September of 2014 following a brief closure.

“Thank you to all of our employees and patrons. We will miss you all!” the post announcing the closure states.

